Snowfall Protocol (SNW) To Soon Take Over Its Competitors Terra Classic (LUNC) And Fantom (FTM) With Its DApp Launch

The crypto market is a highly competitive space with many different projects vying for market share. Among these are Terra Classic (LUNC) and Fantom (FTM), which have been around for some time and have established themselves as leaders in the crypto space. However, they are now being challenged by Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a new project that is set to launch its dApp and has been rising since it launched. In this article, we will be talking about what makes Snowfall Protocol (SNW) better than Terra Classic (LUNC) and Fantom (FTM), and why investors are rushing to buy its tokens.

Terra Classic (LUNC) drops 15% with extreme volatility

The price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has become more volatile. There have been very few significant upticks in the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) since it first launched. Once the bulls ran out of steam during the extraordinary surge, the bears reduced Terra Classic (LUNC) prices to fresh monthly lows. Terra Classic’s (LUNC) price created a stunning 16% uptrend rally after trading sideways for a week around the $0.00016 price zone. Terra Classic’s (LUNC) upswing finally peaked at $0.00019 on December 2, ending the bulls' run. Shortly after the bears grabbed control of the trend, Terra Classic (LUNC) lost 15% of its value. After breaking below the 8-day exponential moving average, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) is now $0.00017. Considering the ongoing volatility of the market, Terra Classic (LUNC) is expected to decline further in the coming months.

Fantom (FTM) fails to break from bearish obstacles

Many cryptocurrencies, including Fantom (FTM), have suffered since the crypto industry hasn't realized its full potential. In the past seven months, Fantom (FTM) has been unable to break below its descending trend. Since May 2022, Fantom’s (FTM) price has made three successive new lows, indicating the persistence of sellers. Investors may be selling their Fantom (FTM) holding in anticipation of a price drop, or the market conditions may be to blame. Technical analysis suggests a very positive future for Fantom (FTM), but before that can happen, it must overcome significant obstacles. Massive selloffs of the Fantom (FTM) coin and the impact of the FTX exchange’s collapse have pushed the price down to $0.24. Fantom (FTM) is currently trading 84% lower than where it was a year ago, and 93.2% below its all-time high.

Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) dApp launch garners major investor interest

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been the talk of the crypto space since it was first introduced. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) works with a highly adaptable idea that has the potential to make asset transfer within blockchains easier and more accessible. To connect several blockchain networks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) developed a blockchain. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is rapidly rising in value as a cryptocurrency due to the substantial benefits it provides to its users. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) started its presale less than two months ago and has generated enormous value for its early backers. Not only did Snowfall Protocol (SNW) price increase by over 300% during the presale, but it also sold over 150 million tokens. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) team is all set to launch their decentralized application (dApp). When it debuts in January 2023, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is expected to establish new benchmarks.

