From the viewpoint of Mr Adnan Shah, a political analyst, in the Mediterranean Sea, where bordering countries like Turkey, Greece and Egypt are engaged in a maritime dance of political posturing, escalation is likely to occur, and the conflict is likely to simmer. At the centre of this geopolitical cauldron is the series of Gas Basins located around 160 km off the shores of the island of Cyprus; here in this part of the Eastern Mediterranean, a single spark could light a geopolitical firestorm. The Levantine Basin, which is part of the larger geopolitical contestation, is located in the Eastern Mediterranean and is home to the largest reserves of hydrocarbons and other resources worth billions of dollars. The large-scale investments by many companies highlight its significance, and this is where geopolitics comes in. The situation intensifies exponentially as the reserves lie in the area of geopolitical rivalries and contestations. The closest entities to these Gas basins are the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; the two have been on a contentious stalemate since the 1980s. The Republic of Cyprus has deep ties with Greece, strong relations with the West, is a member of the European Union, and, with wider international recognition, is granted an exclusive economic zone that enables it to dejure control over oceanic resources. On the other hand, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a de facto state whose sovereignty is only recognised by Turkey, has weak international standing, and lacks the same level of recognition.