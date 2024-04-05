Traders and investors are consistently on the lookout for high-ROI opportunities, but are also skeptical at times about diversifying. For those who want to enhance their portfolio with a varied portfolio within a budget, we will go over the best DeFi coins to get in April for under $1. In this list, we will look at The Graph (GRT), Amp (AMP), Pyth Network (PYTH) and Woo (WOO), alongside the latest presale-stage project KangaMoon (KANG) which is projected to climb 100x at launch.
KangaMoon (KANG) to Spike 100x Fueled by Vast Ecosystem and Earning Opportunities
KangaMoon (KANG) is an upcoming project that is set to explode in value, fueled by its various ecosystem elements and community-driven approach. Specifically, it will integrate various earning elements through its Play-to-Earn (P2E) system to reward players, and alongside this, it will feature Social-Fi elements, cementing it as one of the top DeFi projects.
Through this approach, anyone on a global scale will gain the ability to create a KangaMoon character. This way, they can begin accessing matches, and competing against other players to build their character up and help it become stronger. They can also engage in tournaments or other community events. By doing so, they are rewarded in the form of KANG tokens or NFTs.
The KangaMoon platform will also feature a dedicated marketplace in which anyone can buy, sell or trade these NFTs. IN addition, there are now over 5,800 holders of KANG, and over 20,000 registered users on top of the platform. The crypto increased from $0.005 to $0.0196 during the past trading sessions, marking a 291% increase. It's also raised over $4 million and can pass $4.5 million by the end of next week. By the end, analysts are projecting a major 100x price upswing for this crypto, making it a solid DeFi cryptocurrency to jump into in April.
The Graph (GRT) Grows 143.3% YTD – Price to Move Above $0.49
The Graph (GRT) is a popular open-source platform which features software utilized to collect, process and even store data from a variety of different blockchain applications, with the goal of facilitating the retrieval of information. It's essentially a protocol that indexes and queries data stored on the blockchain.
In terms of its price performance, The Graph price is up 143.3% year-to-date (YTD), and its up 10% in the past month alone. Moreover, according to the on-chart metrics, The Graph crypto has moved up from $0.32 to $0.42, and can soon break above the $0.50 price barrier. At this rate of growth, analysts are bullish on its future, and according to The Graph price prediction, it can end 2024 at $0.4961.
Amp (AMP) Spikes 171.2% – Can It Continue This Trend?
Amp (AMP) is essentially a digital token that is utilized to facilitate instantaneous, secure crypto transfers for real-world use-cases. These can include merchant payment transfers, payment to individuals, or even decentralized finance (DeFi) users.
Moreover, the Amp price chart is bullish, as the crypto saw a total climb of 171.2% year-to-date (YTD). Moreover, the overall performance of the Amp crypto was bullish in the past month as-well as it climbed 92%, and during the week moved from $0.008904 to $0.01069. According to the Amp price prediction, it can end 2024 at $0.0136, positioning it as a solid DeFi project.
Pyth Network (PYTH) Surges 33.4% – Is the Momentum Over?
Pyth Network (PYTH) is a decentralized oracle network intended to provide real-time and highly-accurate financial market data. Specifically, it serves DeFi applications through sourcing data from first-party providers, and as a result, it is one of the most essential players in the blockchain oracle space.
The Pyth Network crypto has seen a major 33.4% jump in the past month and this momentum has shown no signs of stopping. Specifically, the Pyth Network price has gone up from $0.81 to $1.03 in the past week, and at this rate could reach new grounds. According to the Pyth Network price prediction, it can end 2024 at $1.28, making it one of the best DeFi crypto options available.
WOO (WOO): Poised to Grow Above $0.68
WOO (WOO) is the native cryptocurrency utilized across the WOO Network, which is a protocol that has centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) services as a means of providing deep liquidity. Through it, traders, and institutional investors, or even exchanges can access high liquidity and trade at low costs.
As a result, it has picked up a lot of traction, and the WOO price is up 110% year-to-date (YTD). Moreover, the WOO crypto spiked in value from a low point of $0.4258 to a maximum value at $0.5043. At this rate, it is primed to see much higher gains, and according to the WOO price prediction it can end 2024 at $0.6898, making it another solid DeFi cryptocurrency.
Conclusion
There are many DeFi cryptocurrencies to pick from, and it's clear that The Graph, Amp, Pyth Network and WOO have all showcased exceptional price performance which can drive their demand and further growth-potential further. However, in the meantime, the most significant growth can be experienced by the KangaMoon crypto. The project establishes a DeFi platform which incentivizes and rewards players in various ways, and can become a major player in the Web3 space. Moreover, it has massive growth potential at 100x, which can provide significant value to those who jump into the project early.
