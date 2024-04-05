Conclusion

There are many DeFi cryptocurrencies to pick from, and it's clear that The Graph, Amp, Pyth Network and WOO have all showcased exceptional price performance which can drive their demand and further growth-potential further. However, in the meantime, the most significant growth can be experienced by the KangaMoon crypto. The project establishes a DeFi platform which incentivizes and rewards players in various ways, and can become a major player in the Web3 space. Moreover, it has massive growth potential at 100x, which can provide significant value to those who jump into the project early.