Brand Studio

Easy And Elegant Navratri Home Decoration Ideas To Elevate Your Festivities

Transform your home this Navratri with easy, elegant decor ideas that align with the festive spirit.

Navratri Home Decoration Ideas
Easy And Elegant Navratri Home Decoration Ideas To Elevate Your Festivities
info_icon

The nine-day-long devotion festival Navratri has already started today and the people are excited to celebrate the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Navratri is not just a time for fasting and prayer but also a period when families come together to celebrate with joy, colour, and enthusiasm. While it's common to focus on rituals, fasting, and festive outfits during this nine-day festival, decorating your home can elevate the overall atmosphere, making it more inviting and spiritually aligned with the spirit of Navratri.

Here are some creative and traditional decor ideas to help you spruce up your space for Navratri:

Beautiful Mandap Decoration

Beautiful Mandap Decoration
info_icon

Sharad Navratri is the best time to decorate your home and mandirs. Decorating the mandap is the most important thing and try to be creative as the mandap is the heart of your Navratri decor since this is where the goddess is worshipped. Decorating your mandap thoughtfully can make it the centrepiece of your home.

  • Floral Garlands made from marigold, jasmine or other flowers can be used to decorate the mandap.

  • Use bright or warm-coloured linen or cloth as a background to make your home look aesthetically pleasing 

  • Use fairy lights that will add a modern touch while creating a warm, spiritual glow around the deity.

  • Arrange the idols of Goddess Durga or other goddesses on an elevated platform, surrounded by rangoli and earthen lamps (diyas).

For fairy light visit these websites

Traditional Rangoli

Traditional Rangoli
info_icon

No wonder, rangolis is a quintessential element of Indian festivals, especially during Navratri.  You can choose or make simple rangoli or Navratri-inspired rangoli designs with vibrant colours to make it look more attractive. This Navratri decorate your home with a beautiful rangoli with a creative mind and patience and get ready to welcome deities into the home. 

  • You can use vibrant colours like red, yellow, blue, and green, symbolizing different aspects of divinity.

  • Opt for floral rangoli designs using marigold petals, rose petals, and leaves for an eco-friendly touch.

  • You can also choose stencils or rangoli kits for easier application and consistency in design. (make rangoli at the entrance or near your mandap to enhance the festive ambience).

Get the colours for beautiful rangoli from: 

Decoration with Painted pots or Matka

Decoration with Painted pots or Matka
info_icon

Matka or painted pots look traditional and are a popular decorative element during Navratri. Their vibrant hues and earthy texture add a rustic charm to the festive atmosphere. This versatile decoration option not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your home but also symbolizes abundance and prosperity.

  • Filled with colourful flowers, lights, or even small idols of the nine goddesses, matkas can be placed on shelves, tables, or hung from ceilings. 

  • Use hand-painted clay pots to decorate the corner, fill them with marigolds or tie marigolds on their neck to add a touch of freshness.

For earthen pots, visit these websites:

Torans and Bandhanwars

Torans and Bandhanwars
info_icon

Torans (door hangings) are placed at the entrances of homes to welcome guests and the deities during festivals. They are usually made from flowers, beads, fabric or mango leaves. Hang torans at the main door and also along windows or around your puja space to keep more elegant and decorative.

  • Floral torans made from marigold and mango leaves are classic choices and are found in most Indian homes.

  • Beaded or mirror-work torans are a great alternative for a more modern, festive touch.

  • You can also make a DIY toran using colourful paper, cloth, or even woollen threads to add a personal touch.

For Toran or Bandhanwars to buy online, visit these websites:

Spiritual Wall Hangings

Spiritual Wall Hangings
info_icon

During Navratri, wall hangings that depict Goddess Durga or other divine symbols can enhance the spiritual energy of your home and are considered pure. Spiritual wall hangings, depicting deities like Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, are popular choices for this occasion. These intricate artworks not only enhance the festive ambience but also serve as a reminder of the divine presence. They can be hung in various areas of the home, such as the living room, puja room, or even the entrance.

  • Hang framed images of Goddess Durga or other deities in your living room or near the puja area.

  • Use tapestries or posters that depict stories from Hindu mythology, symbolizing good over evil.

  • You can also make DIY paper wall hangings with symbols like the Om or Swastik.

Get your wall hangings from these websites

Diyas and Candle Candle Arrangements

Diyas and Candle Candle Arrangements
info_icon

Diyas (earthen lamps) are essential for any Indian festival, symbolizing light, positivity, and spiritual energy.

  • Arrange small clay diyas around your home, especially near the altar, at the entrance, and near windows.

  • Use floating candles in decorative bowls filled with water and flower petals for an aesthetic touch.

  • Consider decorative lanterns or hanging lights if you prefer a more contemporary look.

  • Opt for scented candles or incense sticks with fragrances like sandalwood or jasmine to add a calming effect.

For scented candles

Decorating your home for Navratri is not only about aesthetics but also about creating a positive and divine atmosphere. From traditional rangolis and flowers to modern lighting and other decorative options, there are numerous ways to bring joy and vibrance to your home during this auspicious festival. Let your creativity flow while keeping the spiritual essence of Navratri at the heart of your decor choices.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: Can PAK-W Overcome Warm-Up Defeats In This Asian Derby?
  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 WC 2024 Toss Update: PAK-W Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. BAN-W Vs SCO-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Beat Scotland By 16 Runs In Opener
  4. Irani Cup: Easwaran Smashes Statement Century As RoI Reply Strongly To Mumbai's 537
  5. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL 2024-25: OFC 0-0 KBFC As Both Teams Look For Second Win
  2. Dominik Szoboszlai 'Loving' Midfield Unity With Alexis Mac Allister And Ryan Gravenberch
  3. Sunil Chhetri Backs Anwar Ali As Key Asset For Indian Football, Urges Players To Avoid Controversy
  4. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United, ISL Preview: Gaurs Look To Bounce Back At Home Against Highlanders
  5. 'Unreal' Win Over Bayern Munich A 'Statement', Says Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  2. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  4. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana
  2. India Trashes USCIRF Report On Religious Freedom As 'Politically Biased' | What The Report Says
  3. Miya Muslims Of Assam: Under Constant Pressure To Prove 'Indigeneity'
  4. In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 
  5. Day In Pics: October 03, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points