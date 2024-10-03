Easy And Elegant Navratri Home Decoration Ideas To Elevate Your Festivities

No wonder, rangolis is a quintessential element of Indian festivals, especially during Navratri. You can choose or make simple rangoli or Navratri-inspired rangoli designs with vibrant colours to make it look more attractive. This Navratri decorate your home with a beautiful rangoli with a creative mind and patience and get ready to welcome deities into the home.

You can use vibrant colours like red, yellow, blue, and green, symbolizing different aspects of divinity.

Opt for floral rangoli designs using marigold petals, rose petals, and leaves for an eco-friendly touch.

You can also choose stencils or rangoli kits for easier application and consistency in design. (make rangoli at the entrance or near your mandap to enhance the festive ambience).

Get the colours for beautiful rangoli from: