Why India’s Adivasi Avant-garde Rejects Mainstream Metaphor

Gavit’s Marathi novel Bhima Farari (Bhima the Fugitive) is an uncompromising reclamation of tribal history. It is written in an untamed language that mainstream Marathi publishers initially refused to print because it defied standard norms. Gavit refused to dilute the deployment of the Bhil-Mawchi oral idiom as it emerges directly from the lived realities of the Adivasi struggle. Her work actively fights against the backdrop of the historical erasure of tribal freedom fighters. Her refusal is not merely thematic; it is deeply material. In the mainstream, the subaltern’s text is traditionally accompanied by sprawling footnotes, italicisations and protective glossaries. This makes sure the text is comfortable for the urban reader. Writers such as Gavit, Nayak and others dismantle these safety nets. Their unitalicised, unfootnoted, indigenous sovereign words fundamentally upend the power dynamic of who owes an explanation to whom.