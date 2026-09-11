The Raging Women We Need: Review of ‘Kallo and Other Stories’

Sameena Nazir’s Kallo and Other Stories (Hachette India), translated from Urdu by Saira Mujtaba, brings together women shaped by the quiet violence of patriarchy. Living under the demands of obedience, silence and sacrifice, they struggle to find themselves. Nazir does not present them as idealised rebels but as ordinary women carrying neglect, humiliation, violence and emotional exhaustion. Their resistance is intimate through a small choice, a reclaimed desire or a refusal to obey becomes an act of defiance. They do not overturn the world through grand gestures; they simply step beyond the invisible boundaries imposed on them. In doing so, they reclaim dignity, selfhood, desire and the right to lives they were taught did not belong to them.