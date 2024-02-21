Nikhil Siddharth became a national phenomenon when his film ‘Karthikeya 2’ became a blockbuster everywhere. The actor has now been blessed with a bonny baby boy. He and his wife, Dr Pallavi Varma, are naturally over the moon with joy. Nikhil Siddharth’s team shared the first picture of the baby and announced the news of the birth to the world.
The picture of Nikhil Siddharth holding the little munchkin in his hands has gone viral all over social media. Check out the picture right here:
Advertisement
In the picture Nikhil Siddharth can be seen kissing the baby on the forehead. It seems that he is sitting nearby his wife, Dr Pallavi Varma, when the photo was taken with the little one in his arms.
Advertisement
Nikhil Siddharth’s wife, Dr Pallavi Varma, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Both mother and the child are doing well, as per what the actor’s team has informed on social media.
Advertisement
Fans of Nikhil Siddharth have taken to social media to congratulate the actor on this new addition to his family. Many have shared the picture of him holding the baby, while many others have just expressed their congratulatory wishes for the couple entering this new phase of their life.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Nikhil Siddharth and Dr Pallavi Varma got hitched back in 2020 in a very low-key wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. At that time the pandemic was at its peak and therefore the couple had to call just a few limited guests to the wedding. The wedding was initially planned for April, but after the lockdown was announced in March 2020 all plans were put to rest. However, after the relaxation given by the government the couple finally got hitched in May 2020. The couple had been seeing each other for quite a few years before they finally decided to take the next step in their relationship.
On the work front, Nikhil Siddharth was last seen in ‘Spy’. The film received a lukewarm response from fans all over. Next, he shall be seen in a period drama ‘Swayambu’. He will be co-starring Samyukta Menon and the film has been helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Post that, he is also be shooting for a film opposite Anupama Parameshwaran. The film is called ‘The India House’. It will be directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. There are also hushed reports that he has said yes to another film which is to be directed by Vi Anand.
Here’s wishing Nikhil Siddharth and Dr Pallavi Varma on this new arrival to their family. Best of luck for this new journey ahead.