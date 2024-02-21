For the unversed, Nikhil Siddharth and Dr Pallavi Varma got hitched back in 2020 in a very low-key wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. At that time the pandemic was at its peak and therefore the couple had to call just a few limited guests to the wedding. The wedding was initially planned for April, but after the lockdown was announced in March 2020 all plans were put to rest. However, after the relaxation given by the government the couple finally got hitched in May 2020. The couple had been seeing each other for quite a few years before they finally decided to take the next step in their relationship.