10 Best Long Lasting Luxury Perfumes for Men (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: stands out with its refreshing citrus scent and long-lasting appeal, making it a versatile choice for any occasion.
Best for everyday use: features a fresh and clean scent with notes of green tea and bergamot, perfect for daily wear at work or leisure.
Best for special occasions: - 100 ml (For Men) exudes power and sophistication with notes of pear, geranium, and rosewood, ideal for making a statement on special occasions.
Best budget: - 100 ml (For Men) offers a blend of fruity and woody notes at an affordable price, making it a great choice for those on a budget.
We understand the undeniable allure of a captivating fragrance. Because honestly, who wouldn't want to leave a lasting impression? But with men's grooming essentials growing rapidly, selecting the best perfume for men is akin to choosing the perfect accessory—it's a statement of refinement and taste.
Our quest for the most exquisite scents has led us to curate a list that embodies luxury, sophistication, and longevity. From the timeless classics to the latest creations, we've handpicked the best perfume brands for men that promise enduring quality.
Imagine the confidence that comes with knowing your scent lingers long after you've left the room. This collection of long-lasting perfumes for men ensures you're always impeccably scented, whether for a special occasion or everyday elegance.
So without any delay, let us walk you through this list of men's fragrances, where every bottle tells a story of craftsmanship and distinction. Discover the best and most luxurious perfumes you simply can't afford to miss.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a long lasting perfume for men
Fragrance Concentration: Perfumes come in different concentrations, such as Eau de Toilette (EDT), Eau de Parfum (EDP), and Parfum. Higher concentrations typically result in longer-lasting scents.
Scent Notes: Understand the fragrance notes that appeal to you, whether it's woody, citrusy, floral, or spicy. Knowing your preferences will help narrow down your options.
Skin Type: Perfumes interact differently with various skin types. Oily skin tends to retain scents longer, while dry skin may require more frequent reapplication.
Season and Occasion: Consider the season and the occasion for which you're purchasing the perfume. Lighter, fresh scents are ideal for daytime wear in warmer months, while richer, warmer fragrances are better suited for evenings or colder seasons.
Personal Preference: Ultimately, choose a perfume that resonates with you personally. Your scent should reflect your individual style and personality, ensuring you feel confident and comfortable wearing it.
Packaging and Presentation: Look for the aesthetic appeal and packaging of the perfume, as it adds to the overall experience of owning and using the fragrance.
How we chose them for you
Longevity: We prioritised perfumes known for their exceptional longevity, ensuring that your chosen scent lasts throughout the day, leaving a lasting impression.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised perfumes from reputable brands with a proven track record of crafting high-quality fragrances that stand the test of time.
Value Proposition: We assessed the value proposition of each perfume, considering factors such as price, packaging, and overall presentation to ensure you receive exceptional quality and satisfaction.
Customer Feedback: Your preferences matter to us. We took into account feedback from customers like you to ensure our selection aligns with the expectations and desires of discerning fragrance enthusiasts.
Diversity of Scents: We curated a diverse selection of scents, ranging from fresh and citrusy to warm and woody, to cater to different preferences and occasions, ensuring there's something for everyone in our collection.
Here's a list of best perfume for men that are long lasting and making waves in the fragrance industry
Advertisement
Calvin Klein One EDT is a unisex fragrance that offers a refreshing and invigorating scent experience. With top notes of green tea, bergamot, and cardamom, this perfume delivers a burst of freshness that lasts throughout the day. Its floral heart notes of violet, rose, and nutmeg add a touch of softness and femininity, while the base notes of cedarwood, amber, and musk provide depth and longevity. Ideal for daily wear, this versatile fragrance is perfect for individuals who appreciate a clean and contemporary scent. The minimalist bottle design reflects its modern nature, making it a timeless classic for all genders and ages.
Specifications:
Price: 5,950
Brand: Calvin Klein
Volume: 50 ml
Type: Eau de Toilette
Fragrance Family: Citrus
Gender: Unisex
Top Note: Green Tea, Bergamot
Middle Note: Violet, Rose
Base Note: Cedarwood, Amber
Occasion: Daily Wear
Pros
Cons
Long-lasting freshness
May not appeal to all tastes
Versatile for daily wear
Lacks depth
Modern and minimalist design
Suitable for all genders
Fresh and invigorating scent
Universal and easy to wear
User’s Review: Its fresh, clean scent is versatile for any occasion. The citrusy top notes and green tea accord create a refreshing, gender-neutral fragrance. It's long-lasting and comes in a sleek bottle. A must-have for fragrance enthusiasts.
Why it's worth buying: With over 17,000+ Amazon ratings, Calvin Klein perfume is worth buying for its universally appealing scent and enduring freshness, making it a trusted choice for countless satisfied customers.
Davidoff Cool Water Wave Man Eau de Toilette is a refreshing and invigorating fragrance that captures the essence of oceanic waves crashing against the shore. With its fresh aquatic scent profile, this EDT delivers a smooth yet captivating fragrance experience with long-lasting appeal. Perfect for casual and everyday wear, it brings an earthy tone that evokes the sensation of being plunged straight into the crashing swells of the ocean. Whether you're at work or on the go, this energising scent will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalised throughout the day.
Specifications:
Price: 5,550
Brand: Davidoff
Volume: 125ml
Scent: Fresh Aquatic
Type: EDT
Perfume Family: Fresh Aquatic
Profile: Casual, Everyday wear
Top Note: Marine splash, Grapefruit, Sichuan pepper
Mid Note: Birch leaf and Juniper
Base Note: Patchouli and Sandalwood
Special Feature: Travel Size
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Convenient travel size
May be too strong for some
Evokes oceanic sensations
May not be suitable for formal occasions
Fresh captivating fragrance
Long-lasting appeal
Earthy undertones
Ideal for everyday wear
User’s Review: I always used the original Cool Water and decided to give Wave a try, I really like this scent it is nothing like the original. It is a refreshing scent and has received compliments on it, if you're looking to try something new give this a try.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.4-star rating on Amazon, this Cool Water Wave Man perfume is worth buying for its refreshing scent and long-lasting appeal. Try it now!
Tommy Hilfiger For Men Eau de Toilette embodies the essence of American spirit with its refreshing and energetic fragrance that is perfect for night occasions. Crafted with a blend of tangy citrus, cranberry, blue grass, spearmint, and lavender, it exudes a sense of freedom and independence. This casual woody scent, reminiscent of the American landscape, is as comfortable as a classic button-down shirt—cool, crisp, and always in style. With moderate longevity, this fragrance is ideal for men who appreciate a versatile and enduring scent that complements their nighttime adventures. Capture the essence of true blue with Tommy Hilfiger.
Specifications:
Price: 4,930 (MRP
5,80015% Off)
Brand: Tommy Hilfiger
Volume: 100ml
Scent: Citrus
Type: Eau de Toilette
Longevity: Moderate
Occasion: Night
Top Note: Cape cod cranberry
Middle Note: Texas yellow rose
Base Note: Vermont maplewood
Special Feature: Travel Size
Pros
Cons
Reflects American spirit
Not suitable for all-day wear
Comfortable and timeless fragrance
Maybe too light for some
Easy to use spray bottle
Casual yet stylish scent
Iconic and energetic smell
User’s Review: My husband has worn this cologne for over 20 years and it still smells sooo good. A few years ago we couldnt find it anywhere so he tried to switch but we couldnt find anything that compares. It was so exciting to find it on Amazon.
Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.1 stars on Amazon from over 12,900 reviews, it's a must-have for those seeking a blend of style and confidence. Buy now to upgrade your fragrance game today!
Advertisement
Guess Seductive Red For Men Eau de Toilette is a bold and captivating fragrance that exudes heat and temptation, inspired by the iconic Guess brand. With spicy oriental notes of lemon zest, cinnamon, and wild fig, it creates an enchanting aroma that leaves a lasting impression. Perfect for men seeking a long-lasting EDT with a distinctively spicy-oriental fragrance, this scent will gracefully linger on the skin, leaving behind a memorable signature. Embrace the allure and sophistication of Guess Seductive Red, and enhance your presence with its irresistible charm and undeniable sensuality.
Specifications:
Price: 3,825 (
MRP 5,10025% Off)
Brand: GUESS
Volume: 100ml
Form: Liquid
Scent: Oriental
Top Notes: Lemon Zest, Cinnamon, Wild Fig
Middle Notes: Orange Flower, Kumquat, Geranium
Base Notes: Indian Sandalwood, Warm Vanilla, Crisp Amber
Pros
Cons
Emanates heat and temptation
May be too strong for some
Suitable for evening wear
Spicy oriental notes for allure
Leaves a memorable persona
Bold and stylish statement scent
User’s Review: I was pleasantly surprised , it has good staying power and doesn't fade as fast as some more expensive colognes.It has a tobacco under tone that is not mentioned in the ad. Which is something hard to find in mens colognes.
Why it's worth buying: With a resounding 69% of Amazon customers awarding it a 5-star rating, it proves its worth with its captivating allure.
Armaf Club De Nuit Intense Liquid Perfume For Men's EDT delivers a provocative woody spicy scent that exudes freshness and masculinity. With top notes of apple, bergamot, and pineapple, it offers a long-lasting and effective regulation of perspiration while providing a fresh feeling. Ideal for gifting, this fragrance is dermatologically approved for skin compatibility. Its opulent floral heart of rose and jasmine, spiced up with birch, adds a smoky leather nuance, while the base notes of vanilla, ambergris, musk, and patchouli leave a lasting impression. Enhance your presence with the irresistible charm of Club De Nuit Intense.
Specifications:
Price: 4,037 (
MRP 4,75015% Off)
Brand: Armaf
Volume: 105 ml
Form: Liquid
Scent: Fresh
Top Notes: Apple, Bergamot, Blackcurrant
Middle Notes: Rose, Jasmine, Birch
Base Notes: Vanilla, Ambergris, Musk, Patchouli
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Effective perspiration regulation
Intensity might not suit everyone
Dermatologically approved for skin compatibility
Captivating woody spicy scent
Opulent floral heart
Lasts for a long time
Smoky leather nuance adds depth
User’s Review: I get compliments even after 5-6 hours of wearing it , the sillage is super strong and very long lasting. It is a woody spicy fragrance , similar to Creed Aventus but 10-15 times cheaper .
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its captivating scent and long-lasting freshness, backed by a 4-star rating from over 52,000 satisfied customers on Amazon.
SKINN BY TITAN Raw Perfume for Men, 50ml, delivers a distinct and refreshing aroma that embodies fresh and bold masculinity. Created by renowned French perfumer Olivier Pescheux, it enhances confidence and elegance with its long-lasting fragrance. Cool citrus top notes clear the mind, while a masculine blend of woods and precious patchouli lingers throughout the day. Dermatologically tested and belonging to the fougere family, this French eau de parfum features watery fruits, bergamot, and mandarin in the top note, with violet leaves, pomarose, and geranium in the middle note. Experience the strong and distinctive scent of Raw, perfect for nighttime occasions.
Specifications:
Brand: Skin by Titan
Type: Eau de Parfum
Volume: 50ml
Fragrance Family: Fougere
Longevity: Long-lasting
Sillage: Soft
Top Note: Citrus
Middle Note: Floral
Base Note: Woodsy
Pros
Cons
Unique and refreshing aroma
Too strong for some
Enhances confidence and elegance
Some may think it is a common smell
Masculine blend of woods
Dermatologically tested
Lasts of a long time
User’s Review: Amazing perfume and one of my fav when on travel . It’s mild and citrus adds additional flavour. I have been buying this for a long time ..
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, evidenced by 1K purchases last month on Amazon, speaks volumes about its pleasant appeal.
Mercedes-Benz BENZ MAN is a symbol of lifestyle and success, embodying powerful personality and timeless elegance. This aromatic fragrance helps keep unwanted body odor at bay, ensuring you smell good and feel confident all day. With notes of oak moss, geranium, and ambrette seeds, it offers a unique and addictive scent that leaves a lasting impression. The sleek, matte black bottle reflects the brand's mastery of design, while the box echoes its graphic codes. Experience the iconic perfume of Mercedes-Benz, designed for those who aspire to greatness and seek a bold, understated attitude in their fragrance.
Specifications:
Price: 6,160 (
MRP 7,70020% Off)
Brand: Mercedes-Benz
Volume: 100ml
Scent: Aromatic
Special Feature: Travel Size
Top Note: Oak moss
Middle Note: Geranium
Base Note: Ambrette seeds
Pros
Cons
Boosts confidence effectively
Bottle nozzle could be improved
Sleek and luxurious bottle design
Expensive
Unique and addictive scent
Travel-friendly size
Enhances masculine presence
User’s Review: My husband is very particular about his colognes, and I am even pickier! This has the perfect combination of woodsy / moss scent. He is always getting compliments, asking what he has on. If you don't have this, highly recommend you do!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its masculine scent, as endorsed by 72% of Amazon reviewers with a 5-star rating.
Jaguar Classic Black Eau de Toilette for Men is an epitome of power and outstanding design, blending freshness and sensuousness in a mesmerising Oriental Woody scent. Its long-lasting fragrance features notes of mandarin orange, green apple, and sandalwood, delivering an exhilarating and seductive experience. Perfect for the discerning man, this fragrance rejuvenates and uplifts the mood, leaving a refreshing aura that lasts throughout the day. Proudly positioned as a prestige brand, Jaguar Fragrances symbolise style, performance, and modernity, drawing inspiration from the iconic heritage of the Jaguar aesthetic. Experience the power and dynamism of Jaguar Classic Black, a modern classic for the modern man.
Specifications:
Price: 2,100 (
MRP 410049% Off)
Volume: 100 ml
Form: Liquid
Scent: Oriental Woody
Concentration: Eau de Toilette
Top Notes: Mandarin Orange, Green Apple
Middle Notes: Cardamom, Black Tea
Base Notes: Sandalwood, Cedar
Pros
Cons
Easy to use and apply
Not suitable for all occasions
Stylish and prestigious brand
Enhances mood and confidence
Sensuous and seductive essence
Refreshing and rejuvenating
Stays for a long period
User’s Review: The longevity of Jaguar Classic Black is commendable, as it easily lasts throughout the day with moderate sillage. The fragrance projects well without being overpowering, allowing the wearer to leave a subtle and refined impression wherever they go.
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a high rating of 4.1 stars, reflecting its high quality and customer satisfaction.
Upsilon Wild Blue Aqua Perfume for Men is designed for daily wear, offering a long-lasting, fresh, and powerful fragrance experience. With notes of seawater, jasmine, and oakmoss, this perfume provides a cooling and refreshing effect throughout the day, combating body odour effectively. Crafted from authentic raw materials, Wild Blue delivers a unique and dewy fragrance that captivates the senses. Perfect as a gift for men, this perfume is ideal for everyday use, providing an aquatic freshness that keeps you feeling revitalised and confident.
Specifications:
Price: 1,473 (
MRP 1,5998% Off)
Brand: Upsilon
Volume: 100ml
Scent: Wild Blue - Musk
Type: Eau De Parfum
Feature: Travel Size
Animal Testing: Not Conducted
Top Notes: Sea Water, Lavender, Mint
Middle Notes: Coriander, Jasmine, Geranium
Base Notes: Amber, Oakmoss, White Musk
Pros
Cons
Long-lasting freshness
May fade over time
Cooling and refreshing effect
Authentic raw materials
Perfect gift for men
Ideal for everyday use
User’s Review: Best if you are searching perfume for date night or going out with someone special. Good for summer and best in the evening and night. I have used so many perfumes under 5000 but it's no 1 position. Just one con it project 1 hour after applying and after that it just stays on skin for more than 8 hours. Blind buy it. You won't regret it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for long-lasting freshness and authentic scent. Rated 4 stars on Amazon for its effectiveness.
Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette is a refreshing and long-lasting fragrance for men, perfect for casual wear. Crafted with a blend of apple, cedarwood, and musk notes, it exudes self-confidence and fearlessness, ideal for any adventure. Created by Maurice Roucel, this fragrance captures the essence of the bracing ocean breeze, enveloping you in a peaceful aura of rustic flair and adventure. With fruity, woody, and aquatic notes, it offers a delightful and invigorating scent experience reminiscent of sailing across the seven seas. Embark on a journey with Nautica Voyage and let its refreshing aroma accompany you wherever you go.
Specifications:
Price: 2,535 (
MRP 3,90035% Off)
Brand: Nautica
Volume: 100ml
Form: Liquid
Scent: Fresh
Longevity: Long-lasting
Top notes: Apple, Greenleaf
Middle notes: Mimosa, Waterlotus
Base notes: Cedarwood, Musk
Designer: Maurice Roucel
Pros
Cons
Invigorating and adventurous scent
Not suitable for formal occasions
Boosts self-confidence and fearlessness
May be too strong for some
Ideal for casual wear
Captures essence of ocean breeze
Masculine and confident scent
User’s Review: I was a bit concerned when i read all the people writing reviews on how it "won't last longer than 2 hours" or won't even last longer than 5 hours but i've been wearing it to work for the past 2 days and even to the gym on the first day of arrival and i am absolutely shocked to say that this lasts through a heavy workout and still smells strong lasts an entire day if i wear it to office despite riding home to work everyday for an hour this is my favourite perfume now
Why it's worth buying: With over 97,000 ratings on Amazon, this perfume is worth buying for its long-lasting freshness and invigorating scent that is ideal for both men and women.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How long does a luxurious long-lasting perfume for men typically last?
Luxurious long-lasting perfumes for men can typically last anywhere from 6 to 12 hours, depending on the concentration and quality of the fragrance.
What are some popular notes in Men's perfume ?
Some popular notes in luxurious long-lasting perfumes for men include woody, spicy, citrus, and floral notes, which create a complex and sophisticated scent profile.
How should I apply perfume for men for best results?
For best results, apply luxurious long-lasting perfume for men to pulse points such as the wrists, neck, and chest, and avoid rubbing the fragrance into the skin, as this can alter the scent.
Are these perfumes for men suitable for sensitive skin?
Many luxurious long-lasting perfumes for men are formulated to be gentle on the skin, but it's always a good idea to do a patch test before applying to ensure compatibility with sensitive skin.
In Conclusion
Luxurious perfumes for men offer a blend of sophistication and confidence, elevating your everyday style. With a focus on longevity and quality, these fragrances provide a lasting impression that reflects your personality. Choose from our curated list of recommendations to find a scent that complements your unique taste and enhances your presence. Upgrade your fragrance collection today and experience the difference with a luxurious perfume for men.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change