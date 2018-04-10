The Website
10 April 2018

WB Election Commission Withdraws Extended Deadline For Panchayat Poll Nominations

Though the last day for filing nominations for the rural polls slated for May 1, 3 and 5 was till yesterday, the SEC had extended it till 3 pm today
Outlook Web Bureau
The West Bengal Election Commission (SEC) today withdrew the extended deadline for filing nominations for the next month's panchayat election in the state.

State Election Commisisoner A K Singh cancelled the poll panel's previous order, which had extended the deadline for filing nominations.

"It appears that there was no specific direction by the Supreme Court of India for extension of the nomination date. Therefore on perusal of all the papers and considering all the points, the Commission hereby recalls the said order and therefore rescinds the (previous) order," said the new notification issued by the SEC.

Though the last day for filing nominations for the rural polls slated for May 1, 3 and 5 was till yesterday, the SEC had extended it till 3 pm today on complaints that the opposition candidates had been prevented from filing papers.

According to the new notification, the State Election Commissioner received two letters, one from the special secretary of the state government and another one from the Trinamool Congress, citing legal infirmities in the previous order of the commission.

PTI

