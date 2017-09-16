The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:09 am National

Two Militants Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Machhil Sector

The incident took place amid reports that Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts and hamlets along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district in overnight firing and shelling.
Outlook Web Bureau
Two Militants Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Machhil Sector
Representative Image/PTI
Two Militants Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Machhil Sector
outlookindia.com
2017-09-16T10:58:36+0530

Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence officials said.

"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.

Advertisement opens in new window

Weapons have been recovered from the slain militants, the spokesman said.

The incident took place amid reports that Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts and hamlets along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district in overnight firing and shelling.

There have been continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB for the past four days, in which one BSF jawan was killed and a few others were injured.

Pakistani troops started firing at Indian posts in Arnia sector around midnight, prompting Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to retaliate, the officer said.

"Firing stopped at 0645 hours," a BSF officer said.

One temple, two houses and three cowsheds were damaged in the Pakistani firing in Sai, Treva and Jabowl villages. Three livestock were killed in the overnight shelling, the officer added.

Details are awaited...

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Kupwara Indian Army Terrorism National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Vatican Recalls Diplomat From US After Allegations That He Viewed Child Porn Images
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters