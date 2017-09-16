Two Militants Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Machhil Sector

Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence officials said.

"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.

Weapons have been recovered from the slain militants, the spokesman said.

The incident took place amid reports that Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts and hamlets along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district in overnight firing and shelling.

There have been continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB for the past four days, in which one BSF jawan was killed and a few others were injured.

Pakistani troops started firing at Indian posts in Arnia sector around midnight, prompting Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to retaliate, the officer said.

"Firing stopped at 0645 hours," a BSF officer said.

One temple, two houses and three cowsheds were damaged in the Pakistani firing in Sai, Treva and Jabowl villages. Three livestock were killed in the overnight shelling, the officer added.

Details are awaited...