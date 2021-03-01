PSL 2021: Coronavirus Hit Pakistan Super League, Fawad Ahmed In Isolation After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) was hit by coronavirus on Monday after Pakistani-Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Islamabad United-Quetta Gladiators clash. The match has been postponed. (More Cricket News)

It was originally scheduled to start at 7:00 PM local time on Monday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which owns and conducts the T20 tournament, initially announced that the 12th match of season six will be delayed for a couple of hours.

"A player from one of the sides featuring in this evening’s match has tested positive. The player had showed symptoms two days ago and had been immediately isolated. Members of his side have tested negative while the players of the other side are being tested. Match to start at 9:00 pm (local)," PCB said.

But minutes later, PCB said that the match at National Stadium, Karachi has been postponed for Friday. "Quetta Gladiators-Islamabad United match is rescheduled for Tuesday, 2 March, at 7pm PKT. More details to follow shortly," it said in another Twitter post. Ahmed will remain in isolation until he returns two negative results in 10 days’ time.

The 39-year-cricketer and his franchise also took to Twitter to share the news. The Pakistani-born leg-spinner said "Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep remember me in ur prayers. Please everyone stay safe."

In his only appearance in PSL this year, Ahmed took 1-40 against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. Islamabad lost by six wickets.

"One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive ... and was immediately put in isolation two days ago," Islamabad said in a statement.

The PCB said all remaining members of Islamabad United have tested negative.

This is the first COVID-19 positive test in Pakistan's premier twenty20 league, which began on February 20.

The first leg of the PSL 2021 is being played in Lahore. The second leg will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, starting the 21st match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Last month, Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and head coach Daren Sammy were allowed to rejoin their squad after their appeal against a quarantine for breaching COVID-19 protocols was accepted by the PCB.

Riaz and Sammy breached the team's bio-secure bubble on Feb. 19 when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble.

But they rejoined the team following two negative COVID-19 tests after they were spared the three-day quarantine when their appeal was accepted by the PSL committee.

