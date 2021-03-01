PSL 2021, Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 12

Quetta Gladiators will look for their first win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 when they meet Islamabad United in the 12th match at National Stadium, Karachi on Monday. Their clash will conclude the fourth round of PSL 6. (More Cricket News)

Gladiators, the finalists in the first two editions of PSL and 2019 champions, have lost their first three matches so far. In contrast, two-time champions United (2016 and 2018) have won two and lost one in three outings.

What happened so far?

United started their campaign with a three-wicket win over Multan Sultans by three wickets and defending champions Karachi Kings by five wickets. But the Shadab Khan-led outfit lost to Peshawar Zlami by six wickets.

Gladiators have lost all their matches, to Kings by seven wickets, Lahore Qalandars by nine wickets and Zalmi by three wickets. Skipper Wahab Riaz, who hit 81 off 40 balls, against Zalmi, is under pressure. But the arrival of Faf du Plessis as Chris Gayle's replacement should boost the team's morale. The former South Africa captain scored 37 in the defeat against Zalmi.

Head-to-head: This will be their 12th meeting in PSL. Gladiators lead the head-to-head record 7-4, including league doubles in the last two seasons. United's last win against Gladiators came in the return leg of the 2018 edition. The two teams also played the inaugural final, with Islamabad winning by six wickets in Dubai.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Pakistan Super League 2021 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators

Date: March 1 (Monday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Likely XIs

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Shinwari.

Playing XIs in the last match

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Philip Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Quetta Gladiators: Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari.

Squads

Islamabad United: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Fawad Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, Colin Munro, Reece Topley, Faheem Ashraf, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan.

