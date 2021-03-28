March 28, 2021
Poshan
F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton Holds Off Max Verstappen To Claim Thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix Win

For the first time since 2015, Lewis Hamilton won the season-opening Grand Prix, having held off a furious attack from Max Verstappen in Bahrain

Omnisport 28 March 2021
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain on March 28, 2021
AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
2021-03-28T22:58:50+05:30

Lewis Hamilton clung on to survive a late attack from Max Verstappen to begin his Formula One title defence with a dramatic victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix. (More Sports News)

Verstappen's Red Bull had the edge in speed over Hamilton's Mercedes for the entirety of the race weekend but, after a frenetic stop-start opening to the race gave way to a strategic battle between the teams expected to compete at the front of the grid this season, it was the Briton who found himself taking the chequered flag.

Having emerged from his final pit stop nearly nine seconds behind Hamilton, pole-sitter Verstappen looked to have made the crucial overtake with four laps remaining.

But he was forced to give the place back having gone beyond the track limits to get past Hamilton, and Verstappen could not find an opportunity with which to make the decisive move for a second time, Red Bull left frustrated as the seven-time champion claimed his first season-opening win since 2015.

