COVID-19: Complete List Of Sports Deaths Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic has not only impacted sporting events but also claimed many lives including prominent figures.

Here is a list of notable sports personalities who have died from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19):

- Qiu Jun (72), Chinese bodybuilder, died on February 6 in Wuhan

- Italo De Zan (92), Italian cyclist, died on March 9 in Treviso

- Francisco Garcia (21), Spanish football coach, died on March 17 in Malaga

- Luciano Federici (81), Italian footballer, died on March 18 in Carrara

- Innocenzo Donina (69), Italian footballer, died on March 19 in Bergamo

- Jose Maria Candela (59), Spanish sports journalist, died on March 20

- Tomas Diaz-Valdes (78), Spanish sports journalist and amateur pilot, died on March 20 in Madrid

- Benito Joanet (84), Spanish footballer and coach, died on March 22 in Alicante

- Mohamed Farah (59), Somalian footballer, died on March 24 in London

- Azam Khan (95), Pakistani squash player, died on March 28 in London

- Pearson Jordan (69), Barbadian sprinter, died on March 28

- Jose Luis Capon (72), Spanish footballer, died on March 29 in Madrid

- Angelo Rottoli (61), Italian boxer, died on March 29 in Ponte San Pietro

- David Hodgkiss (71), Chairman of Lancashire County Cricket Club, died on March 30

- Pape Diouf (69), Senegalese journalist and former president of Olympique de Marseille, died on March 31 at Dakar

- Daniel Yuste (75), Spanish cyclist, died on March 31