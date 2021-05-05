May 05, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Former India Junior Hockey Player Sanjib Barla Dies Due To COVID-19

Former India Junior Hockey Player Sanjib Barla Dies Due To COVID-19

Sanjib Barla, who was part of the Indian junior men's camp in 2009, played for Odisha in various domestic hockey competitions

PTI 05 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former India Junior Hockey Player Sanjib Barla Dies Due To COVID-19
Sanjib Barla died on Sunday (May 2, 2021). He was 34.
Courtesy: Hockey India
Former India Junior Hockey Player Sanjib Barla Dies Due To COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-05-05T20:06:38+05:30

Hockey India on Wednesday mourned the death of former India junior player Sanjib Barla, who died in Rourkela due to COVID-19 related complications. (More Hockey News)

Barla died on Sunday. He was 34.

Barla, who was part of the Indian junior men's camp in 2009, played for Odisha in various domestic hockey competitions. He also worked for Western Railways in Mumbai.

READ: List Of Sports Stars And Personalities Who Died Of COVID-19

"Sanjib was an integral part of the hockey circuit in Odisha and he will be deeply missed by all of us," HI President Gyanendro Ningombam said in a condolence message.

"We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Sanjib's family and friends. May they have the strength to pass through this terrible time."

India is grappling with a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with more than three lakh fresh cases and over 3000 deaths daily.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL-COVID Fallout: Australian Players Told To Do Homework Before Signing Up For T20 Leagues

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Hockey Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos