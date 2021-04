'Shooter Dadi' In Hospital: 'World's Oldest Sharp Shooter' Chandro Tomar Contracts Coronavirus

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing. (More Sports News)

The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, posted the development.

"Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family," a tweet on her page read.

दादà¥Â€ à¤Âšà¤Â‚दà¥Âà¤°à¥Â‹ तà¥Â‹à¤®à¤° à¤Â•à¥Â‹à¤°à¥Â‹à¤¨à¤¾ पà¥Â‰à¤Âœà¤¼à¤¿à¤ÂŸà¤¿à¤µ हà¥Âˆà¤Â‚ à¤Â”र साà¤Âà¤¸ à¤Â•à¥Â€ परà¥Â‡à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥Â€ à¤Â•à¥Â‡ à¤Âšà¤²à¤¤à¥Â‡ हà¥Â‰à¤¸à¥Âà¤ªà¤¿à¤ÂŸà¤² मà¥Â‡à¤Â‚ भरà¥Âà¤¤à¥Â€ हà¥Âˆà¤Â‚ । à¤Âˆà¤¶à¥Âà¤µà¤° सबà¤Â•à¥Â€ रà¤Â•à¥Âà¤·à¤¾ à¤Â•à¤°à¥Â‡ - परिवार — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) April 26, 2021

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.

She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine