'Shooter Dadi' In Hospital: 'World's Oldest Sharp Shooter' Chandro Tomar Contracts Coronavirus

April 27, 2021
Chandro Tomar was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions

PTI 27 April 2021
Bollywood movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' is inspired by Chandro Tomar's life.
Courtesy: Twitter (@realshooterdadi)
2021-04-27T12:12:00+05:30

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing. (More Sports News)

The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, posted the development.

"Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family," a tweet on her page read.

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.

She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.

