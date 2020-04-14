April 14, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus Pandemic: Former Pakistan Cricketer Zafar Sarfraz Dies Of COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic: Former Pakistan Cricketer Zafar Sarfraz Dies Of COVID-19

Zafar Sarfraz is the first professional cricket player from Pakistan to succumb to the coronavirus

IANS 14 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus Pandemic: Former Pakistan Cricketer Zafar Sarfraz Dies Of COVID-19
Zafar Sarfraz
Courtesy: Twitter
Coronavirus Pandemic: Former Pakistan Cricketer Zafar Sarfraz Dies Of COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2020-04-14T17:18:45+0530

Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz has died of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

According to a report in geo.tv, Zafar succumbed to the novel coronavirus at the Lady Reading Hospital late Monday. The 50-year old is the first professional cricket player from Pakistan to succumb to the coronavirus, after testing positive last Tuesday. He had been on a ventilator for the past three days, hospital officials added.

READ: List Of Sports Deaths Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Zafar, a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, played first-class cricket from 1988 to 1994 and List A cricket from 1990 to 1992. He made 616 runs from 15 first-class games for Peshawar and also had 96 runs from six one-day games before retiring in 1994 and moving on to coach both the senior and the Under-19 Peshawar teams in the mid-2000s.

Zafar was the brother of late Pakistan international cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz, who went on to play four ODIs between December 1997 and October 1998, scoring 66 runs in four innings.

Last month, great Pakistani squash player Azam Khan had also died of novel coronavirus at the age of 95. Azam, who won four consecutive British Open titles between 1959-62, had tested positive for COVID-19 in March end and breathed his last in London's Ealing Hospital.

Over 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in Pakistan, including 96 deaths.

Next Story >>

AIFF Conducts Online Seminars On Coaching Methodologies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Cricket Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos