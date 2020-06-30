Former Gokulam Kerala Assistant Manager, Muhammad Alloush Dies Of Coronavirus

I-League club Gokulam Kerala's former assistant manager Muhammad Alloush died due to COVID-19 on Monday. He was 44.

Alloush, who was with the football club in its inaugural season, was working as technical director at Egyptian club Tanta SC at the time of his demise.

Alloush's mother had also succumbed to the deadly coronavirus virus earlier.

"We're deeply saddened by the death of our former assistant manager Muhammad Alloush, aged 44, after contracting Covid_19. The thoughts of everybody at Gokulam Kerala Football Club are with Alloush's family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Alloush," Gokulam Kerala FC tweeted.

(With ANI inputs)