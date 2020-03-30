March 30, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus: Pakistani Squash Legend Azam Khan Dies In London

Azam Khan, who won the British Open title successively between 1959 and 1961, had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and died at London's Ealing Hospital on Saturday.

PTI 30 March 2020
Azam Khan had settled in the UK in 1956.
Pakistani squash legend Azam Khan has died of coronavirus in London, his family said.

Azam, who won the British Open title successively between 1959 and 1961, had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and died at London's Ealing Hospital on Saturday.

He was 95.

Younger brother of the legendary Hashim Khan, Azam is widely regarded as one the best squash players in the world. He left playing due to an Achilles tendon injury and the tragic death of his 14-year old son in 1962.

Even though he recovered from his injury two years later, Azam said he could not get over the death of his son.

Born at Nawakille, a small village outside Peshawar, which is known for producing squash world champions like brothers Jahangir and Jansher Khan.

Azam had settled in the UK in 1956.

He had also won the most important hardball tournament, the US Open, for the first time in 1962 before injury struck him and his son died.

