Former India Opener Chetan Chauhan Dies Of Coronavirus

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, died on Sunday after suffering from multi-organ failure. He was 73.

Chauhan was in critical condition after he developed multi-organ failure, and was on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," his brother Pushpendra said.

Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12.

His condition did not improve and after other complications developed, he was shifted to Medanta in Gurugram.

Chauhan is the second minister of the Yogi Adityanath government to have succumbed to coronavirus this month. On August 2, Kamal Rani Varun had also died due to the infectious disease.

He was elected to the state assembly from Naugawan in Amroha district.

Due to kidney-related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. On Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.

Chauhan was one of the mainstays in the Indian Test lineup in the 1970s, having appeared for the team in 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978. He made India debut, against New Zealand at Mumbai, in 1969.

In a celebrated career, Chauhan formed an indomitable opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar. Together, they stitched 3022 runs in 59 opening stands.

Chauhan was also the first Test player to have amassed 2000 runs without scoring a century.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, the right-handed batsman moved to Maharashtra in 1960 then represented Pune University in the 1966-67 season, and was eventually picked for the West Zone.

He had served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and the chief selector -- apart from being the manager of the Indian national team during their tour of Australia.

He was honoured with Arjuna Award in 1981.