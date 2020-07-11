July 11, 2020
Poshan
Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Tests Positive For Coronavirus



Outlook Web Bureau 11 July 2020

Chetan Chauhan taking oath as a Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, during the swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow
File Photo

outlookindia.com
2020-07-11T23:47:08+0530

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for coronavirus, reports claimed. Chauhan, who is also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, was tested for COVID-19 on Friday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

Initial reports said that the 72-year-old from Meerut has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow.

Chauhan, was an opening partner of Sunil Gavaskar. After making his international debut as a 22-year-old in 1969 in a Test match against New Zealand, the right-handed batsman played 40 matches. He also played seven ODIs for India.

He played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi.

He was honoured with Arjuna Awards in 1981.

