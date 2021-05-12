May 12, 2021
Poshan
Former India Table Tennis Player Venugopal Chandrasekhar Dies Due To COVID-19

Venugopal Chandrasekhar, who had reached the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 1982, was also a successful coach

PTI 12 May 2021, Last Updated at 12:18 pm
Venugopal Chandrasekhar, centre, was a three-time national champion.
Courtesy: Indian Express
Arjuna award-winning former India table tennis player Venugopal Chandrasekhar died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications, family sources said. (More Sports News)

He was 64 and is survived by his wife and a son.

Chandra, as he was popularly known, was a three-time national champion.

READ: List Of Sports Personalities Died Of COVID-19

The Chennai-born player, who had reached the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 1982, was also a successful coach.

His playing career was cut short in 1984 following a botched knee surgery at a hospital here which led to him losing mobility, speech and vision. He fought back to recover and served the game as a coach.

He also fought a legal battle against the hospital and got a verdict in his favour.

Current Indian paddler G Sathiyan was among his trainees.

The table tennis fraternity in Chennai condoled his death, saying that the sport had lost a legend.

