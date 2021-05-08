Moscow Olympic Gold Medallist Hockey Player Ravinder Pal Singh Succumbs To COVID-19

May 08, 2021
Poshan
Singh was admitted at the Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the deadly virus.

PTI 08 May 2021
Ravinder Pal Singh, who also played at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and did not get married, is survived by a niece, Pragya Yadav.
2021-05-08T10:17:31+05:30

Former India hockey player and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side, Ravider Pal Singh died on Saturday morning in Lucknow after battling COVID-19 for nearly two weeks. (More Sports News)

He was 65.

Singh was admitted at the Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the deadly virus.

According to family sources, Singh had recovered from the virus and was shifted to non-COVID ward on Thursday after testing negative.

But his condition suddenly deteriorated on Friday and he was put on a ventilator.

Singh, who also played at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and did not get married, is survived by a niece, Pragya Yadav.


Singh also played in the 1979 Junior World Cup and took voluntary retirement from State Bank of India after quitting hockey.

Born in Sitapur, Singh excelled as a centre-half from 1979 to 1984.

Besides two Olympics, Singh had also represented India in the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), Silver Jubilee 10-nation Cup in Hong Kong in 1983, 1982 World Cup in Mumbai and 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi, among other tournaments.

