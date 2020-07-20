Head Of Bolivian Football Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Cesar Salinas, the president of the Bolivian football federation, has died from complications linked to COVID-19. He was 58.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News
The federation announced the death on its social media channels on Sunday.
Salinas had been admitted to a private clinic in La Paz this month for treatment after contracting the coronavirus.
Salinas, the former chairman Bolivian club The Strongest, became president of the national federation in 2018. That role gave him a seat on the executive committee of South American soccer body CONMEBOL.
(AP)
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
India Sees Biggest Single-day Spike Of 38,902 Covid-19 Cases
Amid Political Crisis, Ashok Gehlot Govt Gets Support of 2 MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party
Rajasthan Cops Return Empty-handed, Fail To Find Sachin Pilot's Team In Manesar Resort