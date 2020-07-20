July 20, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Head Of Bolivian Football Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Head Of Bolivian Football Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Cesar Salinas had been admitted to a private clinic in La Paz this month for treatment after contracting the coronavirus

Agencies 20 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Head Of Bolivian Football Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
Cesar Salinas
AP Photo
Head Of Bolivian Football Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2020-07-20T17:30:54+0530

Cesar Salinas, the president of the Bolivian football federation, has died from complications linked to COVID-19. He was 58.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The federation announced the death on its social media channels on Sunday.

Salinas had been admitted to a private clinic in La Paz this month for treatment after contracting the coronavirus.

Salinas, the former chairman Bolivian club The Strongest, became president of the national federation in 2018. That role gave him a seat on the executive committee of South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

(AP)

Next Story >>

Mohammad Amir To Replace Harris Rauf In Pakistan T20I Squad In England

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos