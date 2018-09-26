﻿
SC To Deliver Key Judgements On Wednesday

There are several other cases in which the top court will pronounce its judgements in the coming days.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2018
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce Wednesday a number of significant judgements, including the validity of Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme, live streaming of court proceedings and granting quota benefits in promotions to SC/ST employees.

The verdict will also be delivered on a question whether the grant of stay on the conviction of a disqualified lawmaker by an appellate court would revive his or her membership of a House.

The apex court is also likely to deliver its decision on the plea of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel challenging the Gujarat High Court order refusing to quash a petition of a BJP leader against his election to the Rajya Sabha.

There are several other cases in which the top court will pronounce its judgements in the coming days.

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dipak Misra Delhi Supreme Court Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card National

