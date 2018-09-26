SC To Deliver Key Judgements On Wednesday

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce Wednesday a number of significant judgements, including the validity of Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme, live streaming of court proceedings and granting quota benefits in promotions to SC/ST employees.

The verdict will also be delivered on a question whether the grant of stay on the conviction of a disqualified lawmaker by an appellate court would revive his or her membership of a House.

The apex court is also likely to deliver its decision on the plea of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel challenging the Gujarat High Court order refusing to quash a petition of a BJP leader against his election to the Rajya Sabha.

There are several other cases in which the top court will pronounce its judgements in the coming days.

