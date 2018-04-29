The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 April 2018 Last Updated at 1:05 pm National

PM Modi Announces 'Swachh Bharat' Summer Internship For Students

Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi Announces 'Swachh Bharat' Summer Internship For Students
File Photo
PM Modi Announces 'Swachh Bharat' Summer Internship For Students
outlookindia.com
2018-04-29T13:06:16+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced 'Swachh Bharat' summer internship for students.

Speaking during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat,' he urged the youths of the country to take part in the 'Swachh Bharat Summer internship' to make this initiative a success.

"My young companions, I am urging you today for a very special internship. Three ministries of the Indian government have announced the 'Swachh Bharat Summer internship'. This is an opportunity for college students, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan volunteers, and people who want to do something for the society and the country," Prime Minister Modi said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The internship is an initiative of the Sports, Human Resource Development (HRD) and Water Ministry.

The 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', launched in 2014 on Gandhi Jayanti, aims to clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of smaller towns, cities and rural areas.

Further, the objectives of the mission include construction of household-owned and community-owned toilets, to make India open-defecation free.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi New Delhi Prime Minister of India Swachh Bharat National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Srinagar-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Soon After Take-Off
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters