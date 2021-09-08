Pranay Patel, 23, Is A New Face In Wildlife Photography, Exciting People Globally With His Magnificent Skills

It is rightly said by Destin Sparks, "photography is a story that one fails to put into words". Photography is capturing that best moment of a still life that intrigues the imagination of the mind.

One such highly dedicated Indian photographer is Pranay Patel, who is mesmerizing people across India, Russia, the USA with his every shot.

He belongs to the city of Gujarat Lions: Ahmedabad and has had an ardent passion for wildlife since the tender age of 13. He is learning to still images by knowing terms of forest and understanding unpredictable behaviour of wild animals and says, "once on the location, open your backpack and set up the camera thus uncovering the lens. Because you never know what will be captured in your lens which will amaze all and sundry."

Full of enthusiasm, he is consistently polishing skills in forests of India, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and the USA. With sincere efforts, he documented calendars like The Wonderful Wildlife of Gujarat in 2015 and The Bears of Kamchatka, Russia, in 2019. He gained immense fame for photography spree to Maasai Mara title ' The Wild Earth of Africa' initiated by Mr. Mukesh Ambani in 2015.

He has been delivering the best to the world with his iconic clicks, and he often says, photography to him is what blood is to life. To highlight some notable achievements, Pranay is an official photographer of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd. One of his most amazing photographs of the Asiatic Lion made its way to the Gujarat Tourism poster. He even participated in the USA Photography Exhibition.

You can revitalize your spirit by glancing at the most beautiful pictures clicked by him at this link:

http://picsbypranay.com

Pranay Patel is an exemplary artist, exciting people globally, with his laudable work and encourages young minds.

Pranay Patel Instagram link

https://instagram.com/pranaypatell

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine