A Makeup Artist Like No Other, Bhavikaa Saluja Is Ready To Conquer Her Aim!

She is a makeup artist and the best of her kind! She can do almost everything when it comes to makeup and pull off any look. Bhavikaa Saluja started her journey when she was 20 and had a lot of interest in this industry. She also did some courses in Mumbai and Dubai, which made her more efficient in what she was doing. Talking about her family, she has a mother and a younger brother who are very close to her. Bhavikaa Saluja says her journey as a makeup artist has been like a roller coaster ride involving many ups and downs.

After finishing her course at the makeup school, her first project was with Kunal Roy Kapur, and it is a huge thing! Bhavikaa Saluja was extremely excited about the project and had a great experience working with him. She likes her field so much that she believes she can spend her time doing makeup all day. She says she chose the right field for her in which she has an interest as well as a scope. Bhavikaa Saluja has had the best times shooting with many celebrities and hopes to carry on with her great career in the future as well.

Bhavikaa Saluja says shooting with celebrities gives you a lot of exposure and experience that one needs to grow individually. Working with them has taught her many things that she can see in herself but cannot express. Bhavikaa Saluja has worked with celebrities like Kunal Roy Kapur, Neha Malik, Aneri Vajaneri, Nitibha Kaul, Aditi Hundia (Miss India 2018) Sumran Rao (Miss India 2019), Jankee, to name a few. Other than this, her team was the first one to organize the “Do it Yourself” makeup workshop in Jaipur and also was featured in DNA.

Currently, Bhavikaa Saluja has been working with the best weddings in Jaipur. Before Covid, she had done makeups of many brides from the US and UK that had destination weddings in Jaipur. This shows us that her client base is restricted to India, but her hard work and dedication have helped her crack a deal with international clients as well!

Now, Bhavikaa Saluja aims to build as much client base as she can and then open her luxury salons all over India. She wants to be the best in the industry and is working hard for her aim. Bhavikaa Saluja says she will not forget even a single effort that people have put in her and the trust they have shown towards her. She would encourage others to do what it takes and put all their efforts into succeeding and being the best version of themselves!

You can connect with her on Instagram- @bhavikaasaluja10