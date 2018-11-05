Modi Govt Failed To Provide Jobs, Now Promises Grand Temples And Statues: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government did not fulfil the promises it made five years ago and said it had achieved "nothing".

He reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his earlier promises of vikas (development), providing two crore jobs annually and bringing back black money stashed in foreign tax havens and filling up the poor man's coffer with Rs 15 lakh each.

Chidambaram's remarks alluded to the recent inauguration of a giant statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by Modi and the BJP's promise to build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"At the beginning of five years, the promise is for development, jobs and money in every citizen's bank account. Nothing achieved, at the end of five years, the new promise is for grand temples, giant statues and doles," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

With Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, Chidambaram has been targeting the Modi government over its alleged failure to fulfil the pre-poll promises made by his party.

