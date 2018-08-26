The Website
26 August 2018

Kupwara: 4 Newly Recruited Militants Surrender Before Army, 'War-Like Stores' Recovered

The search is on to trace the other militants, the army spokesman said.

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image/PTI
2018-08-26T11:36:03+0530

Four newly recruited militants surrendered before security forces on Sunday after the forces launched an operation to stop them from exfiltrating across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"On receipt of credible information about four newly recruited terrorists being guided by three terrorists of Al-Badr for a planned exfiltration, the army in a joint operation with the police, laid an ambush and trapped the terrorists in upper reaches of Kalaroos in Handwara," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in Srinagar.

He said after a brief gunfight, "extreme restraint was exercised and opportunity given to the terrorists to surrender".

"While the four newly recruited terrorists surrendered. The three Al-Badr terrorists deserted the new recruits and fled under the cover of fire," Colonel Kalia said, adding war-like stores were recovered from their possession.

The search is on to trace the other militants, the spokesman said.

(PTI) 

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army

