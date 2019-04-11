'Worst Day As An Indian Citizen': Apollo Hospitals' Shobhana Kamineni After Name Missing From Voters' List

Apollo Hospitals Group Executive Vice Chairperson Shobhana Kamineni was shocked on Thursday to find her name missing from the voters’ list in Hyderabad, and described it as the “worst day as an Indian citizen.”

Expressing her dismay, the former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said, "This is the worst day for me as an Indian citizen."

"I came back, I was travelling abroad, came back because I wanted to exercise my franchise and I come to the booth and I am told that my vote is deleted. Am I not an Indian citizen?," an upset Shobana said in a video message.

"Am I not counted in this country? Is my vote not important... This is a crime against me as a citizen and I will not tolerate it," said Kamineni, daughter of Apollo Hospitals founder Pratap C Reddy.

She said she had voted in the Telangana Assembly polls in December last and came to the same booth (at Masab Tank in the city), only to find her name was not there. She said she felt cheated over her name missing in the electoral rolls.