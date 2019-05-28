﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Attend PM Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony On May 30

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Attend PM Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony On May 30

Mamata Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat that the invitation for the ceremony arrived on Tuesday and she will be attending it as "constitutional courtesy".

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2019
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Attend PM Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony On May 30
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Attend PM Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony On May 30
outlookindia.com
2019-05-28T19:46:28+0530

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said she will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on May 30.

Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat that the invitation for the ceremony arrived on Tuesday and she will be attending it as "constitutional courtesy".

"I have spoken to a couple of other chief ministers and decided to attend it," she said.

"There are certain ceremonial programmes under the Constitution. We try to attend such programmes when getting an invitation for swearing-in programmes of the president and the prime minister," Banerjee added.

Banerjee and Modi were involved in heated exchanges throughout the election campaign.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi New Delhi West Bengal swearing-in Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of South Africa's Opening Game Against England
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters