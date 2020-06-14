'Shocked, Tragic Loss': Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers, Ministers Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh has shocked the film industry as well as politicians and cricketers many of whom mourned the young actor's demise on social media.

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning, the police said.

Bollywood film director Ram Gopal Varma said the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was the "most shocking thing since the deaths of James Dean and Heath Ledger." Both of the Hollywood stars had died in their early years.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is the most shocking thing since the deaths of James Dean and Heath Ledger ..Apart from the Coronavirus God also seems to have brought a curse upon Bollywood — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 14, 2020

Rajput had shot to fame after playing the lead role in movies such as "Kai Po Che" and "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story". His movie "Dil Bechara" was supposed to release of May 8, but got postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Actor Akshay Kumar said the news of Rajput's suicide has left him shocked and speechless.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Actor Ajay Devgn said it was a "tragic loss" and expressed condolences to his family.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic lossðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

"At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family," said actor Sanjay Dutt on Twitter.

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

Expressing shock at Rajput's death, actor Jaaved Jaafri said, "I suppose you can never see the storm brewing beneath the calm surface..God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the loss."

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan said, "So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul."

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul ð — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted saying, "Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through."

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also mourned the actor's untimely departure, mentioning that Rajout hailed from his hometown Patna.

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020

Union minister and former TV actor Smriti Irani said, "I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go."

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also offered his condolences. "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time," he said on Twitter.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "May the departed soul rest in peace and God give strength to family members to bear this loss. 2020 has been a tough & terrible year and let's all pledge to support each other as much as possible."

Absolutely shocked to hear about the untimely demise of #SushantSinghRajput . May the departed soul rest in peace and God give strength to family members to bear this loss. 2020 has been a tough & terrible year and let's all pledge to support each other as much as possible. — Hemant Soren (à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ - à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ) (@HemantSorenJMM) June 14, 2020

NCP's Maharashtra President Jayant Patil he was "shocked and saddened" by the young actor's tragic demise.