'Shocked, Tragic Loss': Bollywood Celebs, Cricketers, Ministers Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning.

The sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh has shocked the film industry as well as politicians and cricketers many of whom mourned the young actor's demise on social media.

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning, the police said.

Bollywood film director Ram Gopal Varma said the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was the "most shocking thing since the deaths of James Dean and Heath Ledger." Both of the Hollywood stars had died in their early years.

Rajput had shot to fame after playing the lead role in movies such as "Kai Po Che" and "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story". His movie "Dil Bechara" was supposed to release of May 8, but got postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. 

Actor Akshay Kumar said the news of Rajput's suicide has left him shocked and speechless.

Actor Ajay Devgn said it was a "tragic loss" and expressed condolences to his family.

"At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family," said actor Sanjay Dutt on Twitter.

Expressing shock at Rajput's death, actor Jaaved Jaafri said, "I suppose you can never see the storm brewing beneath the calm surface..God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the loss."

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan said, "So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul."

 Cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted saying, "Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through."

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also mourned the actor's untimely departure, mentioning that Rajout hailed from his hometown Patna.

Union minister and former TV actor Smriti Irani said, "I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also offered his condolences. "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time," he said on Twitter.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "May the departed soul rest in peace and God give strength to family members to bear this loss. 2020 has been a tough & terrible year and let's all pledge to support each other as much as possible."

NCP's Maharashtra President Jayant Patil he was "shocked and saddened" by the young actor's tragic demise.

