Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Records Biggest Single-Day Rise Of 495 Omicron Cases

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

India Records Biggest Single-Day Rise Of 495 Omicron Cases

Trending

India Records Biggest Single-Day Rise Of 495 Omicron Cases
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T10:36:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:36 am

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.


The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.


As many as 91,702 new infections were reported on June 10 last year.

Related Stories

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour


The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, the ministry said.


The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, it said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


An increase of 71,397 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day.


The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.81 per cent, it said.


The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.43 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47 per cent, according to the ministry.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,41,009. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent, the ministry said.


The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 148.67 crore.


India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.


India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.


The 325 new fatalities include 258 from Kerala and 17 from West Bengal.


So far, 4,82,876 deaths have been reported in the country including 1,41,581 from Maharashtra, 48,895 from Kerala, 38,357 from Karnataka, 36,814 from Tamil Nadu, 25,121 from Delhi, 22,916 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,827 from West Bengal.


The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.


"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Amit Shah India Delhi Mumbai National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi High Court Dismisses Subramanian Swamy's Plea Against Air India Disinvestment

Delhi High Court Dismisses Subramanian Swamy's Plea Against Air India Disinvestment

Delhi Expecting 14,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases On Thursday: Heath Minister Satyendar Jain

PM Modi Security Lapse: Punjab Govt Constitutes 2 Member High Level Committee For Probe

Covid-19 India Update: 495 New Omicron Cases Recorded, Highest Jump In 24 Hours

Maharashtra: Offline Sessions Closed For Classes 1 To 8 In Aurangabad Till Jan 31

Delhi Disaster Response Fund To Give Rs 50,000 To Families Who Lost Loved Ones To Covid-19

17 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Gas Cylinder Truck In Jharkhand

2 Years Of JNU Violence: Students' Union Blames ABVP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition MVA? What Is Delaying Speaker Post's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition MVA? What Is Delaying Speaker Post's Election?

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu

No Paracetamol, Painkillers Recommended After Covaxin Jab: Bharat Biotech

No Paracetamol, Painkillers Recommended After Covaxin Jab: Bharat Biotech

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the tripartite coalition.

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Koushik Paul / Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement