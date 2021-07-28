‘I’m Not A Political Astrologer’: Mamata Banerjee On Being The Face Of Opposition

Hour after skipping opposition meeting about Pegasus scandal, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made it clear that her party is at the forefront of the battle over the issue. "All political parties in the opposition must work together. We will all sit together and work something out," she said. “I am not a political astrologer, depends on situation; have no problem if someone else leads,” she said on being the face of Opposition.

"I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader, but a simple cadre," she said on the leadership issue.

On the Pegasus row, she said the situation was more serious than Emergency and accused the Centre of being unresponsive.

"Everywhere they are sending ED, IT for raids. Here there is no response. In a democracy, the government has to respond.

"The situation is very serious, it's more serious than the emergency," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own.

"I am a simple worker and want to continue as a worker," Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time after her party's resounding victory in the assembly polls, said on Wednesday.

"I want to see sachcha din, bahut din acha di dekh liya," Banerjee added, in a jibe at the BJP's poll slogan.

With PTI inputs

