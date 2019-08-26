﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Delhi Govt Sets Aside Rs 290 Cr For Free Travel For Women In Buses, Metro

Delhi Govt Sets Aside Rs 290 Cr For Free Travel For Women In Buses, Metro

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tabled a proposal of supplementary demands for grants of Rs 142 crore to fund deployment of marshals in buses and Rs 47 crore for the regional rapid transit system corridors, which were approved with a voice of votes.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Delhi Govt Sets Aside Rs 290 Cr For Free Travel For Women In Buses, Metro
File Photo
Delhi Govt Sets Aside Rs 290 Cr For Free Travel For Women In Buses, Metro
outlookindia.com
2019-08-26T17:57:35+0530

The Delhi assembly on Monday passed the government's supplementary demands for grants of Rs 290 crore for free travel for women passengers in buses and metro trains.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tabled a proposal of supplementary demands for grants of Rs 142 crore to fund deployment of marshals in buses and Rs 47 crore for the regional rapid transit system corridors, which were approved with a voice of votes.

According to the supplementary demands for grants tabled by Sisodia, the government has set aside Rs 140 crore for free travel for women in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses, while Rs 150 crore in metro trains.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, in his Independence Day address, announced that rides on DTC and cluster buses would be free for women from October 29.

Sisodia said the free-ride scheme would be implemented soon in the public transport buses, but it would take some time in case of metro trains as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to make preparations for it.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Delhi Metro National
Next Story : BJP To Hold Nationwide Mass Contact Programme To Highlight Significance Of Scrapping Article 370
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters