Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
China Passes New Land Border Law Amid Ongoing Standoff With India

The law, which becomes operational from January 1 next year, stipulates that 'the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China are sacred and inviolable'.

China approves new border law | PTI/File Photo

2021-10-24T12:19:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 12:19 pm

Amid the ongoing standoff and tensions with India, China has passed a new land border law that further solidifies the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.  Terming this sovereignty "sacred and inviolable", the country's national legislature adopted the new law on the protection and exploitation of the land border areas. The new law could have bearing on Beijing's border dispute with India.

Members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) approved the law at the closing meeting of a legislative session on Saturday.

The law, which becomes operational from January 1 next year, stipulates that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China are sacred and inviolable", it said.

The state shall take measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries, the report said.

The law also stipulates that the state shall take measures to strengthen border defence, support economic and social development as well as opening-up in border areas, improve public services and infrastructure in such areas, encourage and support people's life and work there, and promote coordination between border defence and social, economic development in border areas, it said.

The state shall, following the principle of equality, mutual trust and friendly consultation, handle land border-related affairs with neighbouring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and longstanding border issues, it said.

India and Bhutan are the two countries with which China is yet to finalise the border agreements, while Beijing resolved the boundary disputes with 12 other neighbours.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have "seriously disturbed" the peace and tranquillity in border areas, and this has obviously had an impact on the broader relationship too.

The foreign secretary, in his remarks at a seminar on "Leveraging China's Economy" on Oct 21, also referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks that the ability of India and China to work together will determine the Asian century.

"For this to materialise, peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a sine qua non. He (Jaishankar) has also clearly articulated that development of our ties can only be based on mutuality -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests should guide this process," Shringla said.

"We hope that the Chinese side will work with us to bring a satisfactory resolution to the current issues so as to make progress on our bilateral relations keeping in view each other's sensitivities, aspirations and interests," the foreign secretary said.

While India-China border disputes cover 3,488-km along the Line of Actual Control, China-Bhutan dispute covers about 400 km.

The new land border law was adopted amid the continued standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries in eastern Ladakh.

On October 14, China and Bhutan signed an MOU firming up a three-step roadmap for expediting the boundary negotiations, which Beijing said will make a “meaningful contribution” to speed up the border talks and establishment of diplomatic ties.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk China Border Dispute International
China Launches New Satellite In Bid To Solve 'Space Debris' Problem

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060

Storms, Flash Floods Predicted In Wild Fire Ravaged California

Indian-American Neera Tanden Named White House Staff Secretary

US: Secrecy Continues About Small Group Of Afghan Refugees Sent To Overseas Base In Kosovo

