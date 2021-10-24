Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
China Launches New Satellite In Bid To Solve 'Space Debris' Problem

The satellite, named Shijian-21, was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and it entered the planned orbit successfully.

Space debrisn| | AP/PTI

2021-10-24T11:46:50+05:30
Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 11:46 am

China successfully launched a new satellite on Sunday to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies.

It was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite, named Shijian-21, was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and it entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying three Chinese astronauts docked earlier inn the month at its space station, kicking off a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.

The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 am Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 6:56 am, approximately six and a half hours later.

(With PTI,  AP inputs)

