China Launches New Satellite In Bid To Solve 'Space Debris' Problem

China successfully launched a new satellite on Sunday to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies.

It was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite, named Shijian-21, was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and it entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used to test and verify space debris mitigation technologies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying three Chinese astronauts docked earlier inn the month at its space station, kicking off a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.

The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 am Saturday and docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 6:56 am, approximately six and a half hours later.

(With PTI, AP inputs)