TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Son Under House Arrest Amid Protest Against Ruling YSR Congress

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu along with his son Nara Lokesh was on Wednesday morning put under preventive detention at a time when he along with his party workers were set to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

The move has been done to prevent them from participating in a massive protest against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy' government over alleged violence and intimidation by the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Mr Naidu's party alleged eight TDP workers have been killed and several face threats from Mr Reddy's party that completed 100 days in power last week.

Meanwhile, party leaders and workers who were on their way to Naidu's residence were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody.

Further, section 144 was imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala.

Apart from Naidu and his son, Andhra Pradesh police have also put several other TDP leaders under house arrest. It said that TDP did not receive any permission to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

(inputs from agencies)