﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Son Under House Arrest Amid Protest Against Ruling YSR Congress

TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Son Under House Arrest Amid Protest Against Ruling YSR Congress

Mr Naidu's party alleged eight TDP workers have been killed and several face threats from Mr Reddy's party that completed 100 days in power last week.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Son Under House Arrest Amid Protest Against Ruling YSR Congress
File Photo
TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Son Under House Arrest Amid Protest Against Ruling YSR Congress
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T09:48:41+0530

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu along with his son Nara Lokesh was on Wednesday morning put under preventive detention at a time when he along with his party workers were set to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

The move has been done to prevent them from participating in a massive protest against  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy' government over alleged violence and intimidation by the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Mr Naidu's party alleged eight TDP workers have been killed and several face threats from Mr Reddy's party that completed 100 days in power last week.

Meanwhile, party leaders and workers who were on their way to Naidu's residence were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody.

Further, section 144 was imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala.

Apart from Naidu and his son, Andhra Pradesh police have also put several other TDP leaders under house arrest. It said that TDP did not receive any permission to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

(inputs from agencies)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau N. Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections National
Next Story : The Ashes 2019: Justin Langer Denies Steve Smith Was Mocking Jack Leach During Victory Celebration
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters