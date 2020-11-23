BJP Leader Zulfikar Qureshi Shot Dead In Delhi

November 23, 2020
Corona
The incident occurred early on Monday in Delhi’s Nandnagri area, police said

PTI 23 November 2020
2020-11-23T14:44:53+05:30

BJP leader Zulfikar Qureshi was killed and his son injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 7 am when Qureshi and his 22-year-old son were taking a stroll near their house. Qureshi was shot on his head, while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Qureshi was declared dead by doctors. His son is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. According to police officials, the two were previously involved in several criminal cases.

Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal rivalry but all angles are being probed, Surya said. "We have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the suspects," he added.

 

