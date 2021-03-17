Baby Girl Born On IndiGo Flight Headed To Jaipur

A baby girl was born on an IndiGo Airways flight headed to Jaipur on Wednesday morning with the help of an on-board passenger doctor and cabin crew, the airline informed in a statement.

"A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the statement issues by the airline read.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said.

"Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 AM and landed in Jaipur around 8 AM on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

