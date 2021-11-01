Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

On Monday Australia eased travel restrictions for travellers from India after 20 months. With it the country has formally recognised India’s indigenously produced vaccine against Covid-19, Covaxin.

Besides Australia, there are other countries, who have been letting travellers in from India, vaccinated with Covaxin.

Here is the list of other countries that so far have approved the entry of Indians vaccinated with Covaxin.

Oman

Oman is the latest country to add Covaxin's name to the list of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the country as the Indian Embassy on Wednesday. This means from now onwards, Indians travelling to Oman will get exemption from undergoing quarantine upon arrival.

“All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine," the embassy, located in Muscat, shared in a press release.

Philippines

Covaxin's emergency use is also approved by the Philippines' food and drug agency. The country considers an individual to be fully vaccinated after at least 14 days elapse since the administration of the second dose.

Iran

Iran has also allowed Indians jabbed with Covaxin to travel to the country. To enter the country, an individual is required to carry proof of negative RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours. Unavailability of the same would make the travellers undergo a compulsory quarantine for 14 days.

Mauritius

Mauritian authorities recognise the valid certification showing that at least 14 days have elapsed since the concerned individual has taken the second dose of Covaxin. Also, a negative RT-PCR test result obtained within 3-7 days before departure is mandatory.

Mexico

Mexico has allowed individuals jabbed with Covaxin and no mandatory quarantine requirements are effective in the country. Mexican health regulator Cofepris has also authorised the emergency use of Covaxin.

Zimbabwe

The African country has approved the Indian vaccine Covaxin. On arrival, tourists and non-residents are required to show a proof of a valid negative RT-PCR test result. One should expect to be required to quarantine for 10 days. The unavailability of a valid negative RT- PCR test result could prevent entry into Zimbabwe.

Nepal

Indian citizens vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin can enter Nepal with proper vaccine certificate. Elapse of 14 days since the administration of second dose is mandatory.