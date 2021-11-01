Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Australia has become latest in the list of countries that are allowing Indians vaccinated with Covaxin entry inside their territories.

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine
Australia approves Covaxin from India.(Representational image)

Trending

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T17:13:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 5:13 pm

On Monday Australia eased travel restrictions for travellers from India after 20 months. With it the country has formally recognised India’s indigenously produced vaccine against Covid-19, Covaxin.

Besides Australia, there are other countries, who have been letting travellers in from India, vaccinated with Covaxin.

Also read: Covishield Vs Covaxin: All You Need To Know Before Getting Vaccinated

Related Stories

WHO Technical Group To Meet On Oct 26 To Consider EUL Of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Here is the list of other countries that so far have approved the entry of Indians vaccinated with Covaxin.

Oman

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Oman is the latest country to add Covaxin's name to the list of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the country as the Indian Embassy on Wednesday. This means from now onwards, Indians travelling to Oman will get exemption from undergoing quarantine upon arrival.

“All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine," the embassy, located in Muscat, shared in a press release.

Philippines

Covaxin's emergency use is also approved by the Philippines' food and drug agency. The country considers an individual to be fully vaccinated after at least 14 days elapse since the administration of the second dose.

Iran

Iran has also allowed Indians jabbed with Covaxin to travel to the country. To enter the country, an individual is required to carry proof of negative RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours. Unavailability of the same would make the travellers undergo a compulsory quarantine for 14 days.

Mauritius

Mauritian authorities recognise the valid certification showing that at least 14 days have elapsed since the concerned individual has taken the second dose of Covaxin. Also, a negative RT-PCR test result obtained within 3-7 days before departure is mandatory.

Mexico

Mexico has allowed individuals jabbed with Covaxin and no mandatory quarantine requirements are effective in the country. Mexican health regulator Cofepris has also authorised the emergency use of Covaxin.

Zimbabwe

The African country has approved the Indian vaccine Covaxin. On arrival, tourists and non-residents are required to show a proof of a valid negative RT-PCR test result. One should expect to be required to quarantine for 10 days. The unavailability of a valid negative RT- PCR test result could prevent entry into Zimbabwe.

Nepal

Indian citizens vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin can enter Nepal with proper vaccine certificate. Elapse of 14 days since the administration of second dose is mandatory.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus India Australia Nepal Zimbabwe Mexico India-Mauritius Iran Phillipines Covaxin Travel Air travel indians Bharat Biotech National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Move Over Paris: Goa's Zuari Bridge Viewing Gallery Will Be Better Than Eiffel Tower, Says Nitin Gadkari

Move Over Paris: Goa's Zuari Bridge Viewing Gallery Will Be Better Than Eiffel Tower, Says Nitin Gadkari

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED

Probe On To Unearth Assets Of Odisha’s Crorepati Constable Prasanna Behera

Akhilesh Yadav Will Not Contest Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections, Finalises Alliance With RLD

Chhattisgarh Man Allegedly Beats Wife, Kills His 2 Children And Himself

WhatsApp Chats Not ‘Enough Proof’ For Drugs Supply To Aryan Khan: Mumbai Court

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Announces Separate Manifesto For Women

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from India

Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, Runner Up Anjana Shajan Killed In Road Accident

Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, Runner Up Anjana Shajan Killed In Road Accident

PM Modi Greets People On State Formation Day, Here’s What He Said About Each State

PM Modi Greets People On State Formation Day, Here’s What He Said About Each State

Covid-19: India Records 12,514 New Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 248 Days

Covid-19: India Records 12,514 New Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 248 Days

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

Read More from Outlook

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Seema Guha / The recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh expose the fault lines in India's neighbouring country.

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Outlook Web Desk / Australia has become latest in the list of countries that are allowing Indians vaccinated with Covaxin entry inside their territories.

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / Former Chief Minister Yadav, who is a Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh and regarded as the CM face of his party, said that he will not be contesting the assembly election due next year himself.

Advertisement