Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 80 Even As Water Level Recedes

Around 27.15 lakh people in 2,078 villages of 17 districts have been affected by the deluge.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2019
Locals in Sesapani village, Assam are shifting to safer place as their houses have been flooded following heavy rainfall in the region
Twitter/ANI
Floods in Assam claimed five more lives on Friday, taking the toll in the state to 80 even as water levels in all the affected districts receded further, an official report said.

Around 27.15 lakh people in 2,078 villages of 17 districts have been affected by the deluge.

Of the five deaths, two were from Baksa district while one each was reported from Barpeta, Cachar and Biswanath, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its report.

Altogether 768 relief camps and 161 relief distribution centres are operational in the 13 affected districts.

The rivers flowing at danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, the Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing (Sonitpur), the Puthimari at N H Road Crossing (Kamrup) and the Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta), the ASDMA said.

(PTI)

