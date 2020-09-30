September 30, 2020
Corona
After Babri Demolition Verdict, Security In Mumbai Is Beefed Up

Police are taking adequate measures to maintain law and order in the financial capital to avoid any untoward incident.

PTI 30 September 2020
File photo of police personnel standing outside Taj Hotel, Mumbai
2020-09-30T17:04:50+05:30
Security has been stepped up in Mumbai in the wake of court verdict in the Babri masjid demolition case with police personnel deployed at sensitive locations in the metropolis, an official said on Wednesday.

Police are taking adequate measures to maintain law and order in the financial capital and avoid any untoward incident, he said. Police personnel in strength have been deployed at important and sensitive locations, and local religious leaders have also been roped in to maintain peace, the official said.

Earlier in the day, all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow. Police have appealed to people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours, and immediately contact law enforcement officials if they come across any suspicious person or activities, he said.

Due to the pandemic situation, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are already in place in the metropolis, restricting movement of people and non-essential activities.

