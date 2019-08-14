US: 27-Year-Old Indian Student Gets 1 Year In prison For Damaging College Computers

﻿
Pleading guilty, Akuthota admitted that on February 14 he inserted a 'USB Killer' device into 66 computers, as well as numerous computer monitors and computer-enhanced podiums owned by the College of St. Rose in Albany.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 August 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T13:37:25+0530

An Indian student has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for intentionally damaging computer equipment of a college in Upstate New York.

Vishwanath Akuthota (27) has also been ordered to pay USD 58,471 as restitution charge, United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith said on Tuesday.

Pleading guilty, Akuthota admitted that on February 14 he inserted a 'USB Killer' device into 66 computers, as well as numerous computer monitors and computer-enhanced podiums owned by the College of St. Rose in Albany.

The device, when inserted into a USB port, sends a command causing the computer's on-board capacitors to rapidly charge, and then discharge repeatedly, thereby overloading and physically destroying the USB port and electrical system.

Akuthota has been in custody since his arrest in North Carolina on February 22.

(PTI)

Was Mayawati Arm-Twisted Into Supporting BJP Over Article 370? Sections Within Her BSP Believe So
