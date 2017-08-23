'I am Tired Of Eating Human Flesh': South African Man Surrenders Before Police With Human Body Parts

Cops at a KwaZulu-Nata police station in South Africa were on Monday shocked when a man walked up to them and surrendered before telling them, "I'm tired of eating human flesh."

The man also produced part of a human leg and a hand as proof and then led the police to a house in KwaZulu-Natal where more body parts were found. The police are now investigating a possible “cannibalism” syndicate, while forensic experts have been called to identify the remains and ascertain whether they belong to one or multiple people, first reported by Estcourt News.

The three suspects are alleged to have murdered a woman and then cut her body up,” police spokeswoman Captain Charmaine Struwig said, the report said.

However, RT reported that a total of four men, Nino Mbatha, 32, Sthembiso Sithole,31, Lindokuhle Masondo,32, and Lungisani Magubane,30, have been arrested, so far, as part of the investigation.

At a community meeting following the arrests, hundreds of local residents allegedly confessed to eating human flesh purchased from one of the accused, reported News 24.

Interestingly, there is no criminal charge for eating human flesh in South Africa, but the National Health Act states that it is illegal to be in possession of any human tissue unless authorised by the relevant person or institution.

Ward councilor Mthembeni Majola said the practice was not limited to Estcourt, from where the police recovered some human body parts, and that Mbatha had links across Uthukela, one of the 11 districts of the larger KwaZulu-Natal province.