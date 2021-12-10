Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
HC Dismisses CRPF Personnel Plea Seeking Police Medal For Gallantry

CRPF personnel march-past during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day Parade, in Jalandhar. | PTI Photo

2021-12-10T21:58:02+05:30
Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 9:58 pm

The Delhi High Court has said that no person has a legal right to any award or medal and dismissed a CRPF personnel's petition seeking Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) award for an encounter with the Naxals.

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan stated that the court does not confer gallantry awards on persons and held that since the petitioner's name for award was considered and declined by the CRPF at the highest level, there was no merit in the petition.

The bench, also comprising Justice Navin Chawla, clarified that its power was limited to examining the decision-making process and said that there was no illegality in the process in the present case.

The petitioner challenged the authorities' decision denying the award to him. He stated that he belonged to CRPF and in July 2019, he was involved in an operation between the CRPF and armed Naxals. The petitioner informed that his name, along with other force personnel, was recommended for the PMG award by the unit commandant.

It was his grievance that despite a good recommendation by the Commandant who commended his bravery in the incident report, the petitioner learnt in February 2021 that his name had not been included for the PMG award. The court was informed that the petitioner subsequently became aware that as per the authorities, his role in the encounter was not up to the level. Before the high court, the petitioner contended that the removal of his name from the list of selected candidates for the award was without any reason and the decision was discriminatory.

-With PTI Inputs

