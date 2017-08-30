The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 August 2017 Last Updated at 7:53 pm International National

Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan In Rajouri District, Indian Troops Retaliate

Outlook Web Bureau
Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan In Rajouri District, Indian Troops Retaliate
File-Representative Image
Fresh Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan In Rajouri District, Indian Troops Retaliate
outlookindia.com
2017-08-30T19:58:16+0530

In a fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistan today targeted forward posts and villages in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir forcing Indian troops to retaliate.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

Officials said the firing by Pakistani troops from across the border was reported in Nowshehra sector of the district around 10.35 am.

Advertisement opens in new window

There was no immediate report of any casualty.

Nowshera along with other sectors in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistani Army this year.

Several thousand border residents of Nowshera sector are living in government set-up relief camps at safer places since July after being displaced by cross-border shelling.

On August 27, five persons were injured when Pakistani troops opened firing in Shahpur sector of Poonch district.

Till August 1, there have been 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to Army figures.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir LoC: Line of Control Indo-Pak Border International National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ‘After A Decade Of Decline, Enforced Disappearances Resurface In Kashmir’
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters