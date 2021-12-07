Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Visits Bangladesh In a 2 Day Tour

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Visits Bangladesh In a 2 Day Tour
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Visits Bangladesh In a 2 Day Tour | PTI

Trending

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Visits Bangladesh In a 2 Day Tour
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T20:26:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 8:26 pm

As per the official announcement of MEA, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a visit to Bangladesh in a two day tour.

The Ministry announcement said that the visit will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and help prepare for the upcoming visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to that country.

Shringla will meet his Bangladesh counterpart Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. He will also meet Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Related Stories

How And Why An IIM-Ahmedabad Graduate Became ‘MBA Sabziwallah’ In Bihar

"India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its 'neighbourhood first policy'. In this special year, India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties," the MEA said.

"The Foreign Secretary's visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries," it said in a statement.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

'Maitri Diwas' was observed on December 6 to mark India's recognition to Bangladesh in 1971.

The MEA on Monday announced that President Kovind will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17 to attend the 50th victory day celebrations of Bangladesh.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Harsh Vardhan Shringla India Bangladesh Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Indo-Bangladesh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Ashutosh Sharma / Experts believe the AFSPA has caused more harm to the Indian State in insurgency-hit areas than mitigating problems. Here’s why.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement