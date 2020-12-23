Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ Shoot Paused After Four Crew Members Test Covid-19 Positive

December 23, 2020
Corona
Directed by Siva, the movie also features Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj.

PTI 23 December 2020
The shooting of superstar Rajinikanth’s film 'Annaatthe', was halted after four members of the film crew tested positive for Covid-19, sources said on Wednesday.

Sun Pictures, the production house, said the top actor and other crew members have tested negative for the virus.

"During routine testing at #Annaatthe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed," Sun Pictures announced on Twitter.

The shoot for the movie, which was stalled due to the pandemic, had resumed in Hyderabad on December 14.

It was not immediately clear if Rajinikanth will stay put in the Telangana capital or return to Chennai.

Directed by Siva, the movie also features Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj.

